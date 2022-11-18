Reliance Jio True 5G Now Available Across Delhi-NCR, Only Operator To Provide Service In The Region
Jio True 5G Latest Update: Jio True 5G is now available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major NCR locations. Jio users enjoying unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, Reliance Jio informed on Friday.
Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across Delhi-NCR, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.
