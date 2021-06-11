New Delhi: Reliance Jio customers can now recharge though Whatsapp! Apart from recharge, Reliance Jio Users can avail services for internet, JioFiber, and Jio SIM via Whatsapp. Jio sim users need to save the number issued by Reliance Jio and start availing the Whatsapp services. Reliance Jio users can pay via Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and other wallets which recharging via Whatsapp. Also Read - US FDA Rejects Emergency Use Authorisation For Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

1. Reliance Jio customers need to save the number JioCare number 7000770007 on their phone. After that they need to send 'Hi' to 7000770007 on Whatsapp. The Reliance Jio Whatsapp recharge facility is being provided by chatbot 'JioCare'.

2. Subsequently, the main menu option will be sent via Whatsapp and you need to select 'Jio SIM Recharge' option.

3. So far, Reliance Jio users are provided with two languages to choose from – Hindi and English. More language options are likely to be added in this services.

4. Apart from Recharge, Reliance Jio users can avail a few services on WhatsApp. These are “Get new Jio SIM or Port-In (MNP)”, “Support for Jio SIM”, “Support for International Roaming”,

“Support for JioMart”, “Jio SIM Recharge,” and “Support for JioFiber”.

5. While doing recharge via Whatsapp, Reliance Jio users will be provided with prepaid plans. Once you select the desired prepaid recharge plan of Jio, you will be redirected to Reliance

Jio’s official website for payment.

6. Reliance Jio users can also gather information about Covid-19 through the whatsapp. You need to select ‘Covid vaccine and info’ from the main menu. Once you select the ‘vaccine info’,

users can get the details about covid vaccination centres and vaccine-related information. All Reliance Jio customers need to do is to enter six-digit pin code on JioCare WhatsApp chatbot.

Relevant information will be displayed on Whatsapp.