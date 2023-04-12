Home

Earlier, Bharti Airtel had filed a complaint against RJIL accusing it of making predatory offers of Live TV channels with broadband plans.

Jio Writes To TRAI Accusing Airtel Of Deliberate Malicious Attempt To Defame Consumer Friendly Tariffs (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that the complaint by Airtel is a deliberate malicious attempt to defame RJILs consumer friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests.

In its letter to TRAI, RJIL said a close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel’s sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers.

“Evidently, all its unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTO’s and NTO are just woven around this singular theme and this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. Further, Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future,” RJIL said.

RJIL also added that the backup tariff of JioFiber is an earnest attempt by the company to connect all consumers to fiber optics technology in order to deliver best in class connectivity services.

The JioFiber Backup plan by RJIL offers 10 mbps FTTX at monthly rental of Rs 198 (plus taxes). This plan is available only on 5 months advance rental at one go.

Apart from that Jio subscribers also have the option for add-on packs of Rs 100 or Rs 200 per month provided by Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) in order to get access to up to 14 OTT apps along with Jio’s OTT apps provided by JPL.

As per Jio, it’s evident that RJIL’s product offering is limited to connectivity services and it does not include subscription to OTT applications or any broadcasting services. This is a confused attempt b Airtel to deprive the JioFiber customers from an affordable offering that also provides OTT app subscription at a reasonable price, said RIL.

“Evidently, as Airtel does not have sufficient grounds, it is desperately trying to mix different regulations to make an invalid point. In view of this, we reiterate that Airtel’s complaint should be summarily dismissed,” RJIL said.

