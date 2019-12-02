New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced new ‘all-in-one’ plans which will be effective from December 6 onwards, stated news agency IANS. Notably, the cost of the new tariff plan has been raised by 40 per cent, added the report.

Customers will now receive additional benefits such as unlimited voice calls and data pack, added the company. “Jio will be introducing new ‘all-in-one’ plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019,” it said.

“Although, the new ‘all-in-one’ plans will be priced upto 40 per cent higher, staying true to its promise of being ‘customer-first’, Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits.”

The telecom major said that as a technology disruptor and force multiplier, Jio “acutely understands” the transformative role telecommunications and digital services are playing for the Indian economy and society and it is “determined” to strengthen the telecom sector, keep consumers at the centre of everything, benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments.

Earlier in the day, both Vodafone Idea and Airtel announced revised tariff plans with higher prices with effect from December 3.

(With inputs from IANS)