New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd released its figures for December quarter net profit on Friday.

Reliance Industries reported a 12 per cent rise in Q3 on improving oil-to-chemical business, strong continued momentum in retail and steady telecom unit Jio.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's Q3 net profit rose by 15.5 per cent to Rs 3,489 crore, with revenue at Rs 22,858 crore.

Consolidated net profit of Reliance Industries in October-December stood at Rs 13,101 crore, compared to Rs 11,640 crore net earning in the same period a year back, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations was lower at Rs 1,28,450 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, as against Rs 1,57,165 crore a year back.

