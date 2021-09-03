Mumbai: Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired sole control of Just Dial Ltd. The Reliance Industries’ subsidiary now holds 40.98 per cent of the company as of September 1, 2021. On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,012.25 per equity share representing 25.35 per cent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to the RRVL, as per an IANS report.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 10 Latest Score Online: Praveen Kumar Wins Silver in Men's High Jump Event, Avani Books Place in Women's 50m Rifle Final

Reliance Justdial Deal, Acquisition News