JioMart Sale: Reliance Retail’s e-tail arm JioMart kick started its month-long sale, the company said in a statement on Friday. This comes after Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Meesho rolled out their respective festival season sales. JioMart’s festival season sale began on Friday and will run till October 23. According to the company, JioMart would host two sales during this time- Tyohaar Ready Sale and the Bestival Sale.Also Read - Flipkart Asked to Pay Rs 1 Lakh Penalty Within 1 Week For Selling Sub-Standard Pressure Cooker

Customers can save up to 80 per cent on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty, consumer durables, and groceries. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sales Witness Record 1.6 Million Users Per Second

Her are some of the exciting offers:

The company will also provide its customers with an additional offer on State Bank of India debit cards.

Customers can get an extra 10 per cent cashback on a minimum order value of Rs 1,000.

Deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, etc.

There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail’s owned brands such as Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and so on

The online commerce platform will also use its extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, along with third-party sellers to ensure timely delivery.

“As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB, MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs,” said Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart. Also Read - Why Delhi HC Directed Flipkart To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Penalty To Consumer Protection Authority?

“We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart,” he added.