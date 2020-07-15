RIL AGM 2020: After Google’s mega-investment of Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led tech firm has paved its way for its new commerce platform JioMart in a tie-up with WhatsApp to work closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana stores. Also Read - After JioPhone, Reliance to Launch Another Affordable Android Smartphone, Partners With Google for 'Make in India' Product

"Over 400 million WhatsApp users in India bring unique value to our partnership," Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Ambani announced at the company's 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is immensely popular in India, has been testing a payments platform in India for quite some time now. There are at least 15 million monthly WhatsApp Business app users in the country.

“Both Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as small businesses and entrepreneurs across India,” Ambani noted.

Earlier in April, leading social media house Facebook had announced an investment of $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, in Jio Platforms.

What is JioMart?

A hyperlocal delivery business launched by Reliance Industries, JioMart currently provides home delivery of groceries that includes staples, FMCG products as well as fresh produce.

Reliance plans to further expand JioMart with categories like fashion, electronics, smartphones, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, giving tough competition to online grocery players like BigBasket and Grofers by offering much cheaper prices and huge discounts to customers.

The beta version of JioMart grocery platform was launched in May and is already being piloted in 200 cities.