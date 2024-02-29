Home

Business

Reliance Share Price Rally After Mega Deal With Disney Worth Rs 70,000 Cr; Nita Ambani To Chair JV

Reliance Share Price Rally After Mega Deal With Disney Worth Rs 70,000 Cr; Nita Ambani To Chair JV

Brokerage firm Jefferies is bullish on Reliance Industries’ stock and has also set a target price for Reliance Industries shares.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries stock hit a 52-week high range of Rs 2,999.85 – Rs 2,012.14 on BSE after the mega deal with Disney Worth Rs 70,000 Crore.The transaction values the JV at Rs 70,352 crore ($ 8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, excluding synergies.

Trending Now

Brokerage firm Jefferies is bullish on Reliance Industries’ stock and has also set a target price for Reliance Industries shares, reported ET Now.

You may like to read

Reliance Disney Deal

Reliance Industries Limited and The Walt Disney Company have announced a partnership of merging their television and over-the-top (OTT) streaming businesses in the country.Reliance will hold a majority stake of 51% in the new entity, while Disney will own the remaining 49%

As part of the deal, the Viacom18, which is part of Reliance group of companies, will be merged into Star India Private, a Disney-owned firm, as per the court approved scheme of arrangement. RIL would invest Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) into the joint venture to fund its growth strategy after closing.

Mukesh Ambani On Reliance Disney Deal

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed excitment about the collaboration, stating, “This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision to revolutionize the way Indians consume content. By combining our strengths, we aim to set new benchmarks in creativity, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, supporting Ambani’s sentiments, said “We are excited to partner with Reliance to deliver high-quality, locally relevant content to audiences across India. Together, we will deliver a compelling entertainment offering that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of Indian consumers,” Chapek remarked.

Nita Ambani To Be Chairperson Of JV between Reliance and Disney

Nita Ambani, prominent businesswoman and chairperson of Reliance Industries Limited, has been appointed as the chairperson of the newly formed joint venture between Reliance and Disney.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.