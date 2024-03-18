Home

Reliance, Tata Consumer, Zomato, Sapphire Foods, Indian Oil; Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Stocks To Buy Today

BSE Sensex on today opened in the red at 72,587.30, and went down by 56.13 points or 0.08 per cent. The Nifty50 too opened in the red at 21,990.10, tanked by 33.25 points or 0.15 per cent.

Nifty MidCap 100 and Small Cap 100 opened 0.30 percent lower and Nifty Bank slipped by 0.29 per cent at 46,458.95.

According to experts and Zee Business, Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Devyani International share price target

UBS has given a ‘buy’ rating to Devyani International Ltd, with a base target of Rs 190.

Sapphire Foods share price target

The brokerage has given a ‘buy’ rating to the company with a base target of Rs 1,800 They see an upside potential of 31.5 percent as compared to the previous close.

Tata Consumer share price target

UBS has given a ‘neutral’ rating on Tata Consumer Products share price with base at Rs 1,350. Tata consumer products have brands like Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O’Clock Coffee, and Himalayan Water.

Varun Beverages share price target

The brokerage has given a neutral rating on Varun Beverages Ltd with a base target of Rs 1,550.

Trent share price target

The brokerage has given a ‘neutral’ rating to Tata group’s retailer and hypermarket operator, Trent. with a base target of Rs 4,400.

Zomato share price Target:

Zomato shares get “buy” calls from brokerage firm UBS with a target price of Rs 195, implying a potential upside of 22 per cent.

Indian Oil Share Price Target:

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has given OVERWEIGHT rating tn Indian Oil Corporation Limited with target price of Rs 191.

Reliance share price target 2024:

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 3046.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

