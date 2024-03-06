Home

Reliance, TATA Motors, Zomato, Infosys, TCS,Wipro,ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, SBI Life Stocks; Know Target Price, Rating

Stocks Target Price

Sensex on Wednesday opened at 73,587.70, down 89.43 points or 0.12 per cent, Nifty opened at 22,327.50 down 28.8 points or 0.13 per cent. Bank Nifty opened in the red at 47,451.65.

Reliance Industries Stock Opens In Green

Reliance Industries stock opened in the green in early trade today at Rs 2,989.45 against the previous day close of Rs 2998.

Zomato Stock Down By 2.5%

Zomato stock went down by around 2.5 per cent, after reports of 2.1 percent equity shares changed hands via a block deal. Zomato stock opened at Rs 162 against the previous day close of Rs 166.05.

Havells Stocks: After the company announced a foray into the kitchen appliance segment, the stock climbed 2 per cent to Rs 1571.7 on BSE. Last week its all-time high was Rs 1591.35 on March 2, 2024.

JM Financial Stock Down By 15%

JM Financial stock tanked by 15% in early trade after RBI took strict action against the company. JM Financial Stock stock opened lower at Rs 78.95 against the previous day close of Rs 95.45.

Tata Motors Stock: After hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1,065.60 On 6th March at 9:20am,the stock was trading 0.3 percent lower at Rs 1,019. After the demerger announcement stock broke 52 weeks record on 5th March 2024.CLSA has maintained an ‘outperform’ rating on the Tata Motors stock with a target of Rs 1,133.

IIFL Finance stock: Jefferies allotted ‘hold’ rating to the IIFL Finance stock with a target price of Rs 435.

Grasim share price target: Morgan Stanley has maintained its earlier rating for Grasim Industries stock as an ‘overweight’ with a target of Rs 2,610, reported Zee Business

Updates Services Stock: Motilal Oswal gave “buy” rating to Updater Services & said it will accelerate its growth potential. At 9.25 am, Updates Services Stock was trading at Rs 354.8 on the NSE, which is up by 3.8 percent against the previous day’s closing price.

Infosys share price target: Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the Infosys stock with target price of Rs 1,820.

TCS share price target: Morgan Stanley has maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a target price of Rs 4,600.

Wipro share price target: Morgan Stanley has maintained an ‘underweight’ rating on the Wipro stock with a target price of Rs 475.

ICICI Pru share price target: HSBC has maintained a ‘buy’ call on the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock with a target price of Rs 620.

HDFC Life share price target: HSBC has maintained a ‘buy’ call on the HDFC Life Insurance stock with a target price of Rs 800.

SBI Life share price target: HSBC has maintained a ‘buy’ call on the SBI Life Insurance stock with a target price of Rs 1,720.

REC share price target: CLSA has maintained a ‘buy’ call on the REC stock with a target price of Rs 560.

On 5th March 2024, Sensex went down to a low of 73,412.25 in early trading to end at 73,677.13, which is still down by 195.16 points.

On 5th March 2024, The Nifty 50 opened lower at 22,371.25, later on decreased up to 22,269.15 during intraday trades. However when the trading session was over it was down by 49.30 points to close at 22,356.30.

