Mumbai: Marking its foray into the booming food and beverage industry, Reliance Industries on Thursday announced a franchise partnership with Pret A Manger to launch and build the British sandwich and coffee chain in India. As per company's official statement, Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) will open the food chain across the country, starting with major cities.

Reliance will open the first Pret store in Mumbai before March 2023, news agency Reuters reported quoting source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The companies expect India to become one of Pret's top three markets in the world within three years, the source added, declining to be named as the plans are not public.

Reliance, through RBL, already has a number of partnerships with global luxury brands such as Burberry and Jimmy Choo via franchises and joint ventures. With the latest partnership with Pret, which is owned by investment group JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, RBL will venture into the food and beverage market in India.