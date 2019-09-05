New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio is slated to launch optical fibre-based Jio Fiber broadband service on September 5. The decision was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on August 12 during the company’s 42nd Annual general meeting.

Known as JioGigaFiber earlier, this new service which has been under beta testing for about a year, will be available at a starting price of Rs 700. Although the pricing plan of this high-speed fiber broadband service is not officially made known, Mukesh Ambani had said in the company’s AGM that the JioFiber service will be available at a price starting from Rs 700 up to Rs 10,000.

“As part of our initial rollout, we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now there are no additional installation charges,” Reliance Jio had said.

As part of this service, Jio Fiber customers are entitled to receive free landline voice calls, 100 megabit (mbps) to 1 gigabit per second broadband speed for subscription starting from Rs 700 a month. Besides, customers can access movies and other video content of leading entertainment mobile apps, whose subscription fee is part of the monthly broadband connection rates. For instance, Jio Fiber will have some of the entertainment content available on Bharti Airtel, stated a source.

In a bid to woo direct-to-home and cable TV customers, Reliance will provide a complimentary set-top box (STB) to all Jio Fiber customers who are committed to an annual plan, stated a source adding, “The STB will also provide video calling service on TV sets. The customer will need to attach a camera with the STB for the service.”

Experts suggest that the introduction of Jio Fiber may likely dent the business of direct-to-home players. With this brand new ‘Jio Fiber Welcome Offer’, the telecom operator is providing a free HD/4K television set and 4K Set Top Box at the time of launch. This is an offer which is comparatively bigger than the free data offered at the time of Reliance Jio’s commercial launch three years back.