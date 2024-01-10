Home

Reliance Will Contribute To Making Gujarat A Global Leader In Green Growth: Mukesh Ambani at Gujarat Summit 2024

Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024: Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth and have started building Dhirubhai Ambani Green Complex in Jamnagar.

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance has invested Rs 12 lakh crore to create world class assets across India.

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 and said Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. He said when foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat.

“I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India’s growth – Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati…When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times – PM Modi, the most successful PM in India’s history,” Mukesh Ambani said.

#WATCH | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 | Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani says, "I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth – Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati…When foreigners think of a new India, they think of… pic.twitter.com/NF4hb7AgbA — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

He said no other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength.

“Welcome to Gujarat and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit – the most prestigious investors summit in the world today. No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi’s vision and consistency,” Mukesh Ambani said.

He said Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company and it has invested over 150 billion dollars – Rs 12 Lakh Crores – in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last 10 years, of this more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone.

“Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company…Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars – Rs 12 Lakh Crores – in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last 10 years, of this more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone,” Mukesh Ambani said.

