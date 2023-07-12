Home

Relief For Consumers: Amid Price Hike, Tomatoes To Be Available At Discounted Rates In Delhi-NCR

The retail price of tomato was highest at Rs 149 per kg in Kolkata,

Tomato Price Hike Latest Update: Giving big relief to consumers in Delhi-NCR, the Central government on Wednesday directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for distribution at discounted prices through retail outlets by the end of this week. After this, tomatoes will be available in Delhi-NCR at a discounted price.

Amid the hike in tomato prices, the Centre has identified major consumption centres with the highest increase in retail prices to ensure that tomatoes are delivered to these areas. For the selection process, the Centre took into consideration the absolute increase in prices, prioritizing centres where the prevailing rates are above the national average.

Tomato Price at Rs 160 Per Kg in Wholesale Markets

At the moment, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 160 per kg in wholesale markets, while retail prices are hovering around Rs 180-200.

The tomato price hike has been reported across the country, and not just limited to a particular region or geography. In key cities, its price has gone as high as Rs 150-160 per kg.

Once procured, these will be despatched for simultaneous distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the past one month. The periods during July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomato.

Tomatoes To Be Distributed Through Retail Outlets

The stocks of tomato will be distributed through retail outlets at “discounted prices” to the consumers in Delhi NCR region by Friday, this week, said a food ministry on Wednesday.

“The targeted centres for release (of tomato) have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the All-India average.”

Tomato is produced almost in all the states in India, though in varying quantities. Maximum production is in southern and western regions of India, contributing 56-58 of total production.

“Southern and Western regions being surplus states, feed to other markets depending on production seasons. The production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season occurs from December to February.”

“The cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in Tomato. Apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions etc. often lead to sudden spikes in prices.”

Why Tomato Prices Hike

The government attributed the rise in prices to the monsoon season, saying that it added to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses. Tomatoes have a relatively lower shelf life.

Currently, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik which is expected to last till this month end.

