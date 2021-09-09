New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. on Thursday won a four-year-old battle for control of money from an arbitration award, as the Supreme Court today upheld an arbitral award which went in Anil Ambani-led company’s favour. A bench headed by justice L. Nageswara Rao dismissed a plea by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and upheld the 2017 arbitration award in favour of debt-laden Reliance Group, ADAG. The amount of over Rs 4,600 crore, including interest, will help the beleaguered group to repay its debt, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Well-balanced Squad But Shikhar Dhawan Might Be Missing Out: MSK Prasad

During the hearing in the matter, the Reliance’s lawyers had contended before the top court that the firm will use the money to pay lenders, IANS reported.

In 2008, Reliance Infrastructure’s unit had entered into a contract with DMRC for running the city rail project till 2038, according to IANS report.

In 2012, Ambani’s firm stopped operating the capital’s airport metro project, due to disputes over fee and operation. The firm initiated an arbitration case against the DMRC alleging violation of contract and sought a termination fee, as per IANS report.

The final ruling in the case also lifts the court’s restriction on lenders, according to IANS report.

Commenting on Supreme Court’s verdict on Airport Express Line issue, DMRC Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal Anuj Dayal said, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court has pronounced judgement in the Airport Metro Express line matter today and the appeal of DAMEPL has been allowed. The copy of the judgement is not yet uploaded on Supreme Court’s website. On receipt of the judgement copy, it will be analysed for future course of action.”