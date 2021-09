New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. on Thursday won a four-year-old battle for control of money from an arbitration award, as the Supreme Court today upheld an arbitral award which went in Anil Ambani-led company’s favour. A bench headed by justice L. Nageswara Rao dismissed a plea by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and upheld the 2017 arbitration award in favour of debt-laden Reliance Group, ADAG. The amount of over Rs 4,600 crore, including interest, will help the beleaguered group to repay its debt, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Well-balanced Squad But Shikhar Dhawan Might Be Missing Out: MSK Prasad