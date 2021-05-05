New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday permitted certain relaxations with regard to availing of Overdraft (OD) facilities to enable the State Governments to better manage their fiscal situation in terms of their cash-flows and market borrowings. Also Read - Karnataka Ready to Impose Full Lockdown, Confirms Chief Minister But Awaits Centre’s Direction

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has made a host of announcements to preserve human life and restore livelihoods through all means possible amid the second wave of Covid pandemic.

Accordingly, the maximum number of days of OD in a quarter is being increased from 36 to 50 days and the number of consecutive days of OD from 14 to 21 days. This facility will be available up to September 30, 2021. The Ways and Means Advance (WMA) limits of states have already been enhanced on April 23, 2021. The relevant circulars and notifications relating to all the announcements will be issued separately, as per an IANS report.

Highlights of RBI Announcements for State Governments

