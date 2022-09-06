New Delhi: In an attempt to ensure “fair price to the end consumer”, the government of India has set up a panel to review the pricing formula for locally produced gas, according to a government order seen by Reuters. This can also be seen as a move aimed at lowering inflation and boosting the usage of cleaner fuel.Also Read - Telangana Rashtra Samithi Leader K Kavitha Slams Centre Over Commercial LPG Price Hike

The local prices of gas have been on a record high in India for quite a while now and are expected to further rise in view of the rise in global gas prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Reuters report said that the new panel set up by the government has to submit its report by the end of September. However, the panel's recommendations will not be reflected in the next six-month revision of local gas prices starting October, because cabinet approval is required for the implementation.