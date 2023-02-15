Relief To Consumers On Cards As Modi Govt Mulls Tax Cut On Fuel, Maize Amid Rising Inflation: Report

Home

The annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in India shot up to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January as against 5.72 per cent in December. The January CPI was above RBI's upper target limit of 6 per cent for the first time since October 2022.

New Delhi: In response to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recommendations to help curb the rising inflation, the Indian government is could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel, Reuters reported quoting two sources with knowledge of the discussions. A decision will be taken only after the release of February inflation data, the report added.

“Food inflation is likely to stay high, prices of milk, maize and soy oil are adding to inflation worries in the near term … The government is looking at cutting import duties on products like maize, which attract a 60 per cent basic duty, while taxes on fuel could also be reduced again,” a senior source familiar with the central bank’s and government’s thinking on the matter told Reuters.

Even though global crude oil prices have eased and stabilised in recent months, fuel companies have not passed on the lower import costs to consumers. As India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements, if the government cuts taxes, the oil marketing companies could pass on the benefits to retail consumers and help bring down inflation.

“We have some recommendations from them (central bank) which is a usual practice,” a second source said Reuters. “This has been one of the ways in which government and RBI has coordinated to create a stable macroeconomic environment. Fuel and maize are part of duties. We will probably wait for at least one more print before we decide on these,” he added.

Though calls for another rate hike have risen sharply following the RBI’s hawkish monetary policy tone last week and the CPI shocker earlier this week, the view is not universal.

