Home

Business

Remedium Lifecare Shares Jump Around 20 Percent in Early Trades | Check Key Details Here

Remedium Lifecare Shares Jump Around 20 Percent in Early Trades | Check Key Details Here

On technical parameters, Remedium Life is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Shares of Remedium Lifecare surged around 20 percent in the opening trade on Monday i.e. February 19. The counter opened with a gain of 4.72 percent against the last closing price of Rs 583.45. It soon surged around 20 percent to hit the upper circuit of 20 percent i.e Rs 700.10.

Trending Now

Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 694. The stock has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen 54.42 percent returns in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 18.52 percent.

You may like to read

However, the scrip has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.29% (Calculated from Weighted average price). On technical parameters, Remedium Life is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sensex and Nifty gained marginally in early trade on Monday as investors seemed to be looking for firm cues amid mixed trends in the Asian markets. The 30-share Sensex rose 23.96 points or 0.03 per cent to 72,450.60 points, with 16 constituents trading in the green. Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance climbed over 1 per cent.

The broader Nifty inched up 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,073.05 points and 26 scrips in the index were in the positive territory. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said Asian shares got off to a slow start on Monday as fading chances for early rate cuts globally soured the mood, though investors are hoping China markets return from holiday with a spring in their step.

US market will be closed on Monday on account of President’s Holiday. On Friday, US stocks closed in the red, with all three major indices logging weekly losses, as investors assessed inflation readings and company earnings.

The key domestic equity indices have made gains in the last four trading sessions, with Sensex rising 376.26 points to close at 72,426.64 points on Friday while Nifty climbed 129.95 points to end the day at 22,040.70 points.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.