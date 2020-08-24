New Delhi: In memory of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who heralded the revolutionary goods and services tax (GST), the Ministry of Finance on Monday put out a series of tweets about the “fundamental landmark reforms in Indian taxation” that helped increase compliance and doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 crore. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews Preparations For Master Plan For Multi-modal Connectivity to Economic Zones

"As we remember Shri Arun Jaitley today, let us acknowledge the key role he played in the implementation of GST, which will go down in history as one of the most fundamental landmark reforms in Indian taxation," the ministry tweeted.

It is now widely acknowledged that GST is both consumer and taxpayer-friendly. While the high tax rates of the pre-GST era acted as a disincentive to paying tax, the lower rates under GST helped to increase tax compliance, the Nirmala Sithraman-led ministry said.

Before GST, the ministry highlighted, the unabridged series of taxes – the VAT, Excise, Central Sales Tax – and the cascading effect of tax on tax resulted in the standard rate of tax being as high as 31 per cent in many cases.

With the implementation of GST, however, these were all brought under one category and in a much-reduced rate.

“The multiple markets across India, with each state charging a different rate of tax, led to huge inefficiencies and costs of compliance. Under GST, compliance has been improving steadily. Taxpayer base has almost doubled to 1.24 crore,” the finance ministry tweeted.

“GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax. The revenue-neutral rate as per the RNR Committee was 15.3 per cent. Compared to this, the weighted GST rate at present, according to the RBI, is only 11.6 per cent,” it added.

As a result, businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 40 lakh are GST exempt as opposed to the earlier limit of Rs 20 lakh. Additionally, those with a turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore can opt for the Composition Scheme and pay only 1 per cent tax.

The ministry also pointed out how the GST brought down tax rates on common items. “As of now, the 28% rate is almost solely restricted to sin and luxury items. Out of a total of about 230 items in the 28 per cent slab, about 200 items have been shifted to lower slabs,” it said.

The ministry also noted that significant relief has been extended to the construction sector, particularly the housing sector.

The ministry noted that common-use items such as hair oil, toothpaste, and soap have seen their tax rates come down from 29.3 per cent in the pre-GST era to just 18 per cent under GST.

Appliances such as fridges, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, food grinders & mixers, vegetable juice extractor, shavers, hair clippers, water heaters, hairdryers, electric smoothing irons, 32-inch TVs have all seen tax rates lowered from 31.3 per cent to 18 per cent due to GST.

Tax on cinema tickets that ranged between 35 per cent to 110 per cent, has also been brought down to 12 per cent and 18 per cent in the GST regime.

Moreover, the housing sector has also been placed in the 5 per cent slab, while GST on affordable housing has been reduced to 1 per cent.

Although the GST was highly-debated and criticised, the ministry has managed to address grievances and changes requested by vocal taxpayers, businesses, economists, tax officers and all other interested parties.