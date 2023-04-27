Home

The NCPCR said it has received a complaint alleging that Bournvita promotes itself as a health drink improving children's growth and development but it contains high percentage of sugar and other substances that might impact a child's health.

New Delhi: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Mondelez India-owned brand Bournvita to review and withdraw all “misleading” advertisements, packaging and labels after a video claimed that the health drink contains high percentage of sugar and contents that may cause harmful impact to the health of children.

In a notice to Deepak Iyer, President of Mondelez International, India, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo demanded the health drink manufacturer file a detailed report or explanation within seven days with the commission in the matter.

“The Commission in exercise of its powers under Section 13 of CPCR Act, 2005, requests your offices to kindly review and withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels and further send a detailed explanation/ report to apprise the Commission in the said matter within seven days from the date of issue of this letter report may kindly be sent on cp.ncpcr@nic.in and by post,” the notice read according to news agency PTI.

How did the Bournvita sugar content controversy start?

The notice came after a social media influencer sparked a row by posting a video alleging that Bournvita has high sugar content.

Revant Himatsingka, who introduced himself as a nutritionist and a health coach, deleted the video after Mondelez India served him a legal notice. But by then, the clip had sparked a massive row with worried parents raising questions on the contents of Bournvita, which is consumed by millions, mostly children.

Bournvita rejects allegation

Mondelez India rejected the allegations regarding the contents of Bournvita and said the video was “unscientific” and “distorted facts and made false and negative inferences”.

A Bournvita spokesperson said, “We would again like to reinforce that the formulation has been scientifically crafted by a team of nutritionists and food scientists to offer the best of taste and health. All our claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals. All the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices.”

“As we continued to witness an abnormal and unusual amount of traction on the post, we were constrained to take legal recourse to avoid misinformation. We also issued a statement to clarify and share the correct facts to allay the concerns of our consumers,” the company said.

