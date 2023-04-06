Home

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.50% After Six Consecutive Hikes, Has RBI Hit The Pause Button?

Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.50% After Six Consecutive Hikes, Has RBI Hit The Pause Button? (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das took most analysts by surprise today by keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. Most of the analysts who spoke to various news channels and media houses were expecting the central bank to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) and then hit the pause button.

Has the RBI hit the pause button earlier than expected? The simple answer is, no. Even though the Governor did not explicitly say that there would be a rate hike post the next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, he implied that there could be one.

Das said while we have kept the policy rate unchanged, this decision was taken based on our assessment of the macroeconomic and financial conditions with reference to information available up to today. Our job is not yet finished and the war against inflation has to continue until a durable decline in inflation closer to target is seen, he added.

The Governor said that the policy stance of the central bank remains focused on “withdrawal of accommodation”, hinting that it could consider further rate hikes if necessary. He also said that this pause in rate hikes is “for this meeting only”.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities said, “The decision to pause at 6.5% was a positive surprise. We believe the RBI is concerned on the uncertainty from global financial markets and the pause is reflective of this concern. We view this policy as a hawkish pause.”

Rakshit also added that the tone of the policy remains concerns on inflation, especially core inflation and remains focused on reaching the 4 per cent target over the medium term. However, he also said that he’s expecting the “RBI MPC to remain on an extended pause”.

“Scope for further hikes is limited given our growth-inflation outlook and impact of the past rate hikes on the the same,” Rakshit said.

