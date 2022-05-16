Repo Rate | New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will most likely hike the repo rate in India in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in June 2022. According to a latest poll by Reuters, the hike is inevitable but the magnitude of the rise is yet unclear. In a sudden move in May, RBI had announced a repo rate hike of 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent. This has sent the share and crypto market reeling. Investors have lost millions of dollars in the past week alone.Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?

The hike in the repo rate was announced by the central bank owing to surging inflation in the country. But even after the rate was hiked, the CPI figures stood at 7.79 per cent for the month of April, around 2 per cent higher than the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. According to reports, it is expected to stay high owing to the Russia Ukraine war.

Back to pre-pandemic levels

A report by Mint stated that the RBI is likely to bring the repo rate back to the pre-pandemic level by the next quarter. Earlier, it was expected to do so by 2023. The RBI might also hike the inflation projection for the current year. Oil, fuel, and food prices have been under high inflationary pressure for weeks now.

What does the poll say?

14 of 53 participants in the survey say that RBI will hike the repo rate by 35 basis points in June. This would bring the rate to 4.75 per cent.

20 of 53 said they expect the hike to range from 40-75 basis points.

10 out of this forecast a 50 basis point hike.

12 respondents forecast a modest rate rise (10 to 25 basis points).

7 saw no move at the June MPC meeting.

Such a split in the extent of the rate hike clearly shows the dilemma the RBI and the MPC must be in regarding the quantum of rising. With inflation burning holes in the pocket of the aam aadmi, it might not be a big surprise if the rate hike is steeper than the one in May.