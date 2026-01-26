Home

Republic Day 2026 Stock Market Update: BSE, NSE closed today for Republic Day 2026? Check latest update here

Both the major Indian stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - have listed a trading holiday today, on Monday as per the stock market holiday calendar 2026.

BSE और NSE ने गुरुवार को पूरी तरह से कामकाज बंद रखने का फैसला किया है.

New Delhi: On account of the 77th Republic Day, the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on 26 January 2026. It is important to note that Republic Day is a national holiday in India and it has also been declared as a stock market holiday. The government offices and banks will also remain closed today for Republic Day 2026 holiday.

Both the major Indian stock exchanges – BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – have listed a trading holiday today, on Monday as per the stock market holiday calendar 2026. It is important to the investors to note that the Indian stock market is closed for trading today, January 26. The trading will resume on January 27, Tuesday.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity derivatives bourse in the country, will also be closed for Republic Day 2026. The commodity bourse has a trading holiday for both the morning session as well as the evening session.

On Sunday, the 77th Republic Day celebrations formally started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation. The customary address was broadcast via Akashvani and Doordarshan, first in Hindi, followed by English and regional-language versions to reach a wider audience. The celebrations will continue today with the annual parade at Kartavya Path, which will combine cultural pageantry with a display of military strength.

This year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories and central ministries. The event will also see President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as chief guests.

