Reserve Bank of India Begins Evaluating Potential Bidders For Majority Stake In IDBI Bank: Report

The stake sale in IDBI Bank is the first major divestment across state-owned banks as part of the government's broader privatisation plan and, at the current valuation, it could fetch the government 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.66 billion).

Reserve Bank of India Begins Evaluating Potential Bidders For Majority Stake In IDBI Bank: Report (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun evaluating at least five potential bidders interested in picking up a majority stake in state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd, Reuters report quoting three people familiar with the matter. It said that Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank and Emirates NBD are among those that have submitted expressions of interest (EoI).

The union government, which owns a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, is looking to divest a 30.48 per cent stake in the lender, alongside state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), which will sell 30.24 per cent from its 49.24 per cent holding in the bank.

As per the Reuters report, the expressions of interest – the first step in the stake sale process – closed in January. It said that the potential bidders have since begun due diligence on the bank and that the financial bids were likely to be placed later this year.

The sources mentioned in the report also said that the central bank is conducting a “fit and proper evaluation”, including extensive background and financial checks on the potential buyers, which is a crucial step before an investor is allowed to pick up stake in a local bank. They added that the potential investors have raised questions around the extent of government control in IDBI Bank after the divestment since it will retain a 15 per cent stake and LIC, a government company, will have a 19 per cent stake.

“The government does not intend to have any management control,” one of the people said. “The government will take a call if a written submission to that effect is needed.”

Buyers with an existing bank might be required to merge the operation with IDBI eventually because RBI regulations do not allow the same investor to own two banking entities, Ashvin Parekh, a management consultant told Reuters. A merger would dilute the amount of equity held by the government and LIC, potentially reducing concerns over government control, he added.

