Home

Business

Reserve Bank of India MPC Meeting To Begin Today, Street Hopes Repo Rate To Be Kept Unchanged: 10 Points

Reserve Bank of India MPC Meeting To Begin Today, Street Hopes Repo Rate To Be Kept Unchanged: 10 Points

The retail inflation rate, based on the consumer price index (CPI) has come down to 4.7 per cent in April, which is below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. In March, the CPI inflation stood at 5.66 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India MPC Meeting To Begin Today, Street Hopes Repo Rate To Be Kept Unchanged: 10 Points

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to begin its three-day meeting today, Tuesday. The outcome of the second bi-monthly MPC meeting of FY 24, held between June 6 to June 8, will be announced on 8 June 2023.

RBI MPC Meeting: Key Points

There’s a general agreement in the market that the central bank-led rate-setting panel will keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent amid cooling inflation. The retail inflation rate, based on the consumer price index (CPI) has come down to 4.7 per cent in April, which is below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. In March, the CPI inflation stood at 5.66 per cent. The RBI had surprisingly decided to hit a pause button on the rate hike cycle during last policy meet in April 2023. The repo rate was kept unchanged at 6.50 per cent. The policy repo rates are already 250 basis points up since May 2022. Economists largely expect that the evolving growth-inflation mix calls for a continued pause from the RBI in June. “The upside surprise seen in the latest released GDP numbers Q4FY23 show that the economy is resilient even as private consumption expenditure remains on the slow track. YoY headline CPI inflation has come down and we anticipate the softening bias to continue. However, the more significant reason for the reduction in the CPI is the high base of last year,” said Indranil Pan, Chief Economist, Yes Bank, reported Mint. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India, also expects the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged and go for a “prolonged pause”. Moreover, as per Mint, he expects the central bank to downgrade inflation projections for FY24 and possibly upgrade GDP growth forecast. In April, the central bank projected retail inflation to moderate to 5.2 per cent in FY24, while GDP growth for the year was estimated to be at 6.5 per cent. As per SBI Research, inflation estimates for FY24 could be downgraded and as growth remains strong, the possibility of growth upgrade for FY24 looks imminent in June policy. Meanwhile, India’s real GDP growth for 2022-23 stood at 7.2 per cent, higher than the 7 per cent projected, as per the latest estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Sonal Badhan, Economist at Bank of Baroda also expects RBI to maintain status quo and keep the rates unchanged. “We also expect no change in stance or any future rate hikes. In fact, we anticipate the earliest possible rate cut in October 2023. Downward revision to RBI’s CPI forecast for FY24 can be expected, by 10-20 bps. However GDP forecasts are estimated to remain unchanged,” Badhan said, the Mint reported.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES