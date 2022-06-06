New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday rubbished reports which claimed that the government and the central bank were mulling to add the images of country’s late-former president APJ Abdul Kalam and Bengal’s cultural icon Rabindranath Tagore on a new series of banknotes.Also Read - Another RBI Rate Hike Coming? Check What Experts Say Ahead Of MPC Meeting

"There is no such proposal by the Reserve Bank of India to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes", the Bank said in a statement.

Echoing similar remarks, RBI’s Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said, “There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank.”