live

Experts believe there could be a 25 bps rate hike, which could be the end of this rate hike cycle that began in May 2022.

Updated: April 6, 2023 7:45 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Live Updates

  • 7:52 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Rate Hikes So Far Since May 2022

    4 May 2022: After an off-cycle MPC meeting, the RBI increased the repo rates by 40 basis points (bps) for the first time in the two years. The revised repo rate stood at 4.40 per cent. The reverse repo rate; however, was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.


    8 June 2022: A month after the 40 bps rate hike, RBI MPC again met in June 2022. After review, the repo rate was hiked by 50 bps to 4.9 per cent.

    5 August 2022: Two months after the second consecutive rate hike, the RBI MPC again met in August 2022. The repo rate was hiked by another 50 bps to 5.4 per cent.

    30 September 2022: In September 2022, the RBI increased the repo rate by another 50 basis points taking the effective rate to 5.9 per cent.
    7 December 2022: After two consecutive 50 bps rate hikes, the central bank slowed down a bit in December. It increased the rate by 35 bps taking the effective repo rate to 6.25 per cent.
    8 February 2023: The RBI again slowed down the rate hike in February 2023. The central bank resorted to a 25 bps rate hike hinting even as it hinted that more rate hikes may come. The effective repo rate stood at 6.50 per cent.
  • 7:48 AM IST

    New Delhi: “Despite efforts, inflation is still out of control. Inflation in India is still being pushed higher by fuel prices despite OPEC’s recent announcement to reduce oil production,” said Sharad Chandra Shukla, Director at Mehta Equities Ltd

    Shukla also said that a 25 bps rate hike in expected in the next policy review due to “unseasonably early rainfall in some parts of the country that have an influence on the crops.”
  • 7:43 AM IST

    New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the monetary policy committee meetings at 10 am, followed by a press conference at noon.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    New Delhi: The three-day meeting of the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India has concluded. The central bank is expected to announce a hike in the benchmark interest rate — repo rate — today.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Hello, good morning and welcome to this live coverage by India.com on the RBI MPC meeting outcome.

New Delhi: The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its three-day review meeting between 3 April 2023- 5 April 2023. The central bank Governor will announce today the decision of its expert committee with regard to the monetary policy. Experts believe there could be a 25 bps rate hike, which could be the end of this rate hike cycle that began in May 2022.

Published Date: April 6, 2023 7:33 AM IST

Updated Date: April 6, 2023 7:45 AM IST

