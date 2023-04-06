Home

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Expected To Announce 25 Bps Repo Rate Hike, Probably The Last One In This Cycle

Experts believe there could be a 25 bps rate hike, which could be the end of this rate hike cycle that began in May 2022.

New Delhi: The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its three-day review meeting between 3 April 2023- 5 April 2023. The central bank Governor will announce today the decision of its expert committee with regard to the monetary policy. Experts believe there could be a 25 bps rate hike, which could be the end of this rate hike cycle that began in May 2022.

