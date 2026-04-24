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RBI takes action against Paytm Payments Bank by cancelling its licence; details inside

RBI takes action against Paytm Payments Bank by cancelling its licence; details inside

RBI has cancelled the Paytm Payments Bank licence, mentioning compliance and data issues. Scroll down for details.

RBI takes action against Paytm Payments Bank by cancelling its licence; details inside

RBI’s big action: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a strong action against Paytm Payments Bank Limited by cancelling its licence on Friday. The decision was taken after an audit report revealed the non-compliance of the bank with the guidelines of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, despite several warnings. The central bank mentioned that the action was important, as the operations of the bank were found to be harmful to the interests of the depositors.

RBI cancels banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, vide order dated April 24, 2026, cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Limited under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (‘BR Act’) effective from close of business on April 24, 2026. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ as defined in Section 5(b) or any additional business specified under Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect. RBI will make an application for winding up of the bank before the High Court,” read the official notification.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Limited under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (‘BR Act’) effective from close of business on April 24, 2026. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is prohibited… pic.twitter.com/B746of2bah — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

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Why did the RBI cancel the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited?

The Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the Paytm Payments Bank Limited because it didn’t comply with the sections 22 (3) (b), 22 (3) (c), and 22 (3)(g) of the BR Act.

“Previously, the bank was directed to stop onboarding of new customers with effect from March 11, 2022. Thereafter, on January 31, 2024 and February 16, 2024, certain business restrictions were also imposed on the bank which, inter alia, disallowed any further deposits/credits/ top-ups in existing customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, etc,” stated RBI.

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Impact on banking services

After the order of the Reserve Bank of India, Paytm Payments Bank has been stopped from conducting any type of banking activity. The move applies with immediate effect, and the customers cannot deposit money or funds into their accounts and wallets, which are associated with the bank.

However, the RBI has also issued a clarification that it has sufficient funds to settle its liabilities in the process of winding up.

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