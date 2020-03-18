New Delhi: Giving much relief to the residents of the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to roll out the J&K Health Scheme to provide free of cost Universal Health Coverage to all residents in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Plans Additional Health Insurance Coverage For Doctors Treating Coronavirus Patients

The decision to this effect was taken by the administrative council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor GC Murmu.

As per updates, around 1.25 crore residents of the UT will be provided with the same benefits as are listed under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Currently, over 5.95 lakh families are eligible for benefits under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and over 15 lakh additional families will be covered under the Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme.

As part of the Universal Health Coverage, the beneficiaries shall be entitled to free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year and there is no restriction on family size, age or gender.

Apart from this, all pre-existing illnesses will also be covered in the Universal Health Coverage besides; cashless services shall also be available in all the empanelled hospitals.

As part of the scheme, the beneficiaries will have access to 20,853 (public and private) hospitals across the country and they can avail the benefits with the facility of inter-state portability.

In this scheme, the treatment for oncology, cardiology and nephrology related illness will be covered from day one including high-end diagnostic procedures during hospitalisation. Apart from this, the beneficiaries will also be eligible for coverage of 3 days pre-hospitalization and 15 days post-hospitalization expenses.

As per the decision of the Administrative Council, all employees, pensioners and their family members are also covered under the scheme.