Resumption of International Flights SOP: Though the states are again locking down, instead of opening up to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Centre is steadfast on its mission to unlock. According to reports, standard operating procedures are being finalised for resuming international flights. International flights have been shut since March 25. Though the civil aviation ministry has planned to resume international flights several times before, it never materialised. Initially, it was decided that the Centre will mull over this issue in July. Now it stands postponed to August, September. But the ministry is preparing a detailed guideline for resuming international flights — whenever it happens.

Age restriction: According to a report, there will be an age restriction on flying in and out of India — whenever that starts. Initially, senior citizens are not likely to be allowed to fly.

COVID-19 Negative Test: All international flyers coming to India will have to have a negative test report not older than 48-72 hours.

Mandatory antigen test on arrival: Once the foreign travellers reach any airport in India, they will have to undergo mandatory testing at their own cost, which is Rs 500. They will have to wait for the test result for getting clearance.

Quarantine at own expense: If a foreign traveller is found positive at the airport, he or she will have to undergo quarantine at his or her own cost.

While these additional guidelines have been proposed for the incoming passengers, apart from the standard norms of social distancing and no-contact checking, India is in talks with the US, France, the UK, Germany to enter into bilateral agreements to resume international flights.

India and UAE have already made and agreements and international flights between the two countries resumed.