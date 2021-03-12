NEW DELHI: Retail Inflation in India in February 2021: The retail inflation in India rose to 5.03 per cent in February this year from 4.06 per cent in January this year. The retail inflation in February last year was 6.58 per cent, as per data disclosed by the Central Government. Meanwhile, food inflation has gone up to 3.87 per cent in February, compared to 1.89 in January, the Central government’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stated. Also Read - Inflation Unchecked Since Modi Became PM, Life of Most Indians Affected in 2020: Key Takeaways From IANS-CVoter Pre-Budget Survey