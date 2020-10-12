New Delhi: The annual retail inflation for the month of September has increased to 7.34 per cent, as opposed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that stood at 6.69 per cent in August. This is the highest since January. Also Read - India's August WPI up at 0.16%, Riding on High Food, Fuel Prices

Inflation has been mainly factored by the steep rise in food prices, according to government data. Also Read - India's Wholesale Inflation Drops to 0.58% in July But Food Prices Soar

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68 per cent in September compared to 9.05 per cent in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. Also Read - Retail Inflation Rises to 6.93% in July on Higher Food Prices

Amongst that, inflation in the food and beverage category stood at 9.73 per cent in September against 8.29 per cent in August, mainly led by prices of vegetables, pulses, meat and fish. Vegetable inflation alone rose to 20.73 per cent last month, as compared to 11.4 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, other inflation rates such as transport and communication, clothing and footwear, housing etc saw a subtle increase.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.

(With PTI inputs)