Retail Inflation Latest Update: The Retail inflation on Tuesday dropped marginally to 7.01 per cent in June as compared with 7.04 in May. It is mainly due to slight easing in food prices, though it still remained above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level. Notably, this is the sixth consecutive month that the retail inflation is above the RBI’s tolerance limit of six per cent.Also Read - India's Retail Inflation Eases to 7.04 Per Cent in May, From 7.79 Per Cent in April 2022

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation stood at 7.04 per cent in May and 6.26 per cent in June 2021. Also Read - Tomatoes Selling For Rs 100 A Kg in Many UP Districts; Delhi-NCR Sees Other Vegetables Get Costlier Too

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the retail inflation in the food basket in June 2022 was 7.75 per cent, compared to 7.97 per cent in the preceding month. Also Read - Tomato Prices Touch Rs 80 Per KG, Lemons Being Sold At Rs 250 in Delhi | Here’s Why Vegetable Prices Skyrocket

The RBI has been asked to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The retail inflation is ruling above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent since January 2022.

With the inflation staying out of the central bank’s target limit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in early June raised the key repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), which was the second hike within almost as month after the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased 40 basis points in off-cycle policy review in May.