New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the RBI”s comfort level, on the back of costlier food items, government data showed on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation stood at 4.23 per cent in April. Also Read - UP Man Receives 2 Vaccine Doses Within 5 minutes, Says 'Nursing Staff was Busy Talking Among Themselves'

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was 5.01 per cent in May, significantly up from 1.96 per cent in the preceding month. The government has asked the Reserve Bank to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Also Read - TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Today At pgecet.tsche.ac.in: Details Here

The RBI, which mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy, had left the key interest rate unchanged earlier this month. The central bank has projected the CPI inflation at 5.1 per cent during 2021-22 — 5.2 per cent in Q1; 5.4 per cent in Q2; 4.7 per cent in Q3; and 5.3 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22, with risks broadly balanced. Also Read - AAP Leader Urges Youngsters To Get Inoculated Against Covid As Delhi Receives Fresh Vaccine Stocks