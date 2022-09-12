New Delhi: The data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday suggests that India’s retail inflation in August 2022 rose to 7 per cent, up from 6.71 per cent in July. The rise in retail inflation has been attributed mainly to high food prices. The data says that the food inflation for August stood at 7.62 per cent, a steep rise over 6.75 per cent recorded in July. In June, retail inflation had stood at 7.01 per cent while in July, it had fallen marginally to 6.71 per cent. Now in August it has again risen to 7 per cent due to the rise in prices of vegetables, cereal, milk, clothing, footwear, and housing.Also Read - BREAKING: Retail Inflation Rises to 7% In August After Falling For 3 Months

Household budgets have been hard-hit by the increase in food and fuel prices. Also Read - Delhi: Divorced Man Kidnaps Girl To Raise Her As His Child, Arrested

The RBI’s projections showed inflation staying above the 6 per cent top end of its target range until early 2023. Also Read - 'Scariest Economics Paper of 2022' Forecasts Huge Layoffs Over Next 2 Years in US. Read Details

This is the eighth consecutive month when retail inflation, which is measured on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance level of 6 per cent.

A poor monsoon, especially in northern India, has led to a shortage of crops like wheat and rice, leading to the government imposing a ban on their export. This has led to high food prices, which has been reflected in rising retail inflation.