Retail Inflation Slips Below 5 Percent, Declines to 4.87 Percent in October from 5.02% in September

Retail inflation declines to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September: Govt data

Published: November 13, 2023 5:47 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Business news: The Retail inflation has declined to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September.

