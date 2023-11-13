Home

Business

Retail Inflation Slips Below 5 Percent, Declines to 4.87 Percent in October from 5.02% in September

Retail Inflation Slips Below 5 Percent, Declines to 4.87 Percent in October from 5.02% in September

Retail inflation declines to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September: Govt data

Business news: The Retail inflation has declined to 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.