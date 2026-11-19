Retiring soon? EPFO considers major change in PF withdrawal rules, may let you receive your PF money in monthly instalments

EPFO is considering a new Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) that could allow retired employees to withdraw their PF savings in monthly, quarterly or yearly instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once.

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Retiring soon? EPFO considers major change in PF withdrawal rules, may let you receive your PF money in monthly instalments (Image: IANS)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering a new facility that could allow employees to withdraw their provident fund (PF) savings in instalments instead of taking the entire amount at once after retirement. Under the proposed system, called the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retired employees could receive a fixed amount from their PF savings every month, quarter or year. The remaining money would stay invested with EPFO and continue to earn interest.

The proposal is expected to be discussed at the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today. The meeting is being chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

If approved, the facility could give millions of EPFO members more control over their retirement savings and help them arrange a regular income after leaving their jobs. The proposal also includes options for voluntary PF contributions and small deposits by gig and unorganised sector workers.

EPFO systematic withdrawal plan: How will it work?

At present, eligible employees can withdraw their accumulated EPF savings as a lump sum after retirement. Under the proposed SWP facility, they may get the option to receive the money in smaller amounts over a fixed period. The main aim is to help retirees use their savings gradually instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

The proposed plan may offer three withdrawal options:

Full systematic withdrawal: Members can receive their entire eligible PF savings through regular payments over a selected period instead of taking the money in one go.

Partial lump-sum withdrawal with SWP: Members can withdraw a part of their PF savings immediately and receive the remaining amount through monthly, quarterly or annual payments.

Interest-only withdrawal: Members can withdraw only the interest earned on their PF savings while keeping the original amount invested with EPFO.

The remaining balance will continue to earn interest at the applicable EPF rate, subject to the final rules. Members may also be allowed to stop the withdrawal plan whenever they want and take out the remaining amount, depending on the conditions approved by EPFO.

EPFO SWP: Who will benefit from the new PF withdrawal plan?

According to internal EPFO estimates cited in media reports, around 6.32 lakh members aged above 55 years, with PF savings of more than Rs 5 lakh, could benefit during the initial phase. The facility could be particularly useful for people who do not have another regular source of income after retirement.

Instead of moving their entire PF savings into fixed deposits or other investment products, they could keep the remaining amount within the EPF system and receive periodic payments.

This would also give retirees more time to manage their savings and plan their expenses.

What happens to PF savings if a member dies during the withdrawal period?

The proposal also seeks to protect the interests of family members and nominees. If an EPFO member dies while receiving payments under the systematic withdrawal plan, the spouse or nominee may be allowed to continue receiving payments from the remaining PF balance.

The payments would continue under the same terms as those applicable to the original member.

This provision is aimed at ensuring that the unwithdrawn savings remain available to the member’s family. However, the final rules regarding nominee rights and payment procedures will depend on EPFO’s approval.

EPFO may allow voluntary PF contributions without employer contribution

Another proposal under consideration could allow existing EPFO members to deposit additional money directly into their PF accounts. Currently, regular PF contributions are made through the employer’s payroll, with both the employee and employer contributing to the account.

Under the proposed facility, employees may be able to make additional voluntary deposits through digital payment methods without requiring their employers to contribute an equal amount.

These deposits will be credited directly to the member’s PF account. However, the additional contributions will have to follow the applicable limits under the Income-tax Act and other conditions decided by the EPFO board.

The move could help employees increase their retirement savings independently of their regular monthly PF contributions.

EPFO may allow gig workers to deposit tips, gifts into PF accounts

The retirement fund body is also exploring ways to bring gig workers and people employed in the unorganised sector into the social security system. Under the proposed arrangement, small amounts earned through tips, gifts, gratuities and other similar payments could be deposited directly into PF accounts through digital payment systems.

The deposits could be linked to a worker’s Universal Account Number (UAN), which is used to identify and manage EPF accounts.

The proposal could benefit several categories of workers, including:

Gig and platform workers

Construction workers

Domestic workers

Street vendors

Home-based workers

Other informal and unorganised sector workers

Will the new EPFO withdrawal plan apply to all PF members?

The proposed systematic withdrawal facility may initially be available only to members of the statutory EPF fund. Employees working in exempted establishments may not be covered under the initial arrangement.

Such establishments manage their employees’ PF savings through their own approved provident fund trusts instead of depositing the entire amount directly with EPFO.

Although these trusts have to follow EPFO rules and provide the applicable interest rate, they operate separately from the statutory EPF fund. The final eligibility conditions will be announced if the proposal receives approval.

EPFO PF withdrawal rules: What is the current system?

At present, EPF members can withdraw their eligible accumulated PF savings after retirement, subject to the applicable rules.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is separate from the EPF savings account. Members who have completed at least 10 years of eligible service can receive a monthly pension under EPS, generally from the age of 58.

The proposed systematic withdrawal plan is mainly aimed at changing how members access their EPF savings after retirement. It does not mean that the existing EPS pension system will automatically change.

For now, members will have to follow the existing withdrawal rules until EPFO announces and implements any changes.

The proposal is expected to be discussed at the November 19 board meeting. A final decision, eligibility conditions and implementation date are yet to be officially announced.

(With inputs from various agencies)