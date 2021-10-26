New Bank Locker Guidelines: In August this year, the Reserve Bank had issued fresh guidelines for the hiring of lockers under which the liability of banks will be limited to 100 times its annual rent in case of fire, theft, building collapse or frauds by bank employees. According to the revised guidelines, which shall come into effect from January 1, 2022, banks will be required to incorporate a clause in the locker agreement prohibiting the hirer from keeping anything illegal or hazardous in lockers.Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalty On Paytm Payments Bank | Here's Why
As per the new guidelines, the banks will witness possible situations where the locker-hirer neither manages the locker nor pays the charges. However, to make sure timely payment of locker rent, banks are entitled to take a term deposit at the time of locker allotment. In this case, the amount will include three years of rent as well as the charges for breaking open the locker.
- The banks will not ask for term deposits from the current locker holders or from those who have functioning operative accounts.
- However, if the locker rent is taken in advance, a suitable amount of the advance amount collected will be returned to the customer, the RBI has said.
- In emergency cases such as natural calamities, the RBI said that the banks will make attempts to notify their customers at the earliest.
- Moreover, the banks will come up with a comprehensive board approved policy detailing the liability owed by them for any damage or loss to the contents of the lockers owing to their neglect.
- According to the new guidelines the RBI said that the banks will not be accountable for any harm or loss of belonging of locker due to natural calamities like earthquakes, floods.
- The RBI has asked the banks to include an additional clause in the locker agreement that will prohibit the hirer to keep anything hazardous in the locker.
- In case of fraud by banking professionals fire or building collapse, the liability of the banks has been set to 100 times the amount of the yearly rent.
- The RBI in the guidelines has said banks need to maintain a branch-wise list of vacant lockers as well as a wait-list in Core Banking System (CBS) or any other computerised system compliant with Cyber Security Framework.