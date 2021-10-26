New Bank Locker Guidelines: In August this year, the Reserve Bank had issued fresh guidelines for the hiring of lockers under which the liability of banks will be limited to 100 times its annual rent in case of fire, theft, building collapse or frauds by bank employees. According to the revised guidelines, which shall come into effect from January 1, 2022, banks will be required to incorporate a clause in the locker agreement prohibiting the hirer from keeping anything illegal or hazardous in lockers.Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalty On Paytm Payments Bank | Here's Why

As per the new guidelines, the banks will witness possible situations where the locker-hirer neither manages the locker nor pays the charges. However, to make sure timely payment of locker rent, banks are entitled to take a term deposit at the time of locker allotment. In this case, the amount will include three years of rent as well as the charges for breaking open the locker.

