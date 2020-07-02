New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis when the economy of the country and most of the states is down, the Delhi government on Thursday formed a 12-member committee to explore the economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19. Also Read - 'Learning With Human Feel': Sisodia Says Online Education Might Create Digital Divide

Issuing a statement, the Delhi government said that the committee will explore reform measures that improve ease of doing business and shorten the process of economic recovery from COVID-19.

It said the committee will explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued various departments of GNCTD and local bodies.

“The committee will also explore if the moratorium of some period can be provided in respect of lease payments wherever possible,” it said.

The Delhi government further added that the committee will explore economic reform measures that have potential for revenue mobilisation for the government of Delhi. It will also take up any other issue and suggest innovative measures to help people and businesses in distress.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a plasma bank to treat novel coronavirus patients in Delhi and said that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the eligibility for being a plasma donor is “very strict”, and hoped that with this bank the number of COVID-19 deaths will decrease in the national capital. The government has set up the plasma bank at the state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

“Today, we have started the ‘plasma bank’ and some people have also donated. As we all know there is no vaccine for novel coronavirus yet, but plasma therapy seems to be quite helpful for COVID patients,” he said.

The development comes as the national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803.