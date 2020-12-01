New Delhi: As the data released by the Centre showed the economy contracting by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its rate review decision on Friday this week. Also Read - Bank Holidays in December 2020: Private And Public Sector Banks to Remain Closed on These Days | Check State-Wise Full List

As per the government data, the gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 4.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September period of 2019-20. Also Read - India’s GDP Contraction Shrinks to 7.5%, Chief Economic Adviser Says 'Encouraging'

In the context of these developments, economists and market specialists will be closely watching the RBI’s move around liquidity as overnight call money rate has fallen below the reverse repo rate on days due to excess liquidity in the banking system. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Crisis, GDP Contracts by 7.5% in July-September; Is India in Technical Recession?

According to Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank, the MPC’s view of liquidity will be more important this time as the transient surplus has pushed down short-term overnight rates sharply.

Other economists at the same time also believe that the RBI will announce measures that will help in tweaking market rates through liquidity absorption operations

However, the economists believe that the next rate could take some time as the central bank has already cut the repo rate by a total of 115 bps this year to a record low of 4 per cent.

Notably, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has last week said that the economy was showing stronger-than-expected recovery. He further had said that authorities need to be “watchful” regarding the sustainability of demand after the end of the festive season.

As per the date from the government, the economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.