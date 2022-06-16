Revlon Bankruptcy 2022 | New Delhi: Revlon Inc has filed for bankruptcy after staying in the market for 90 years. The cosmetics brand is facing heavy debt and is unable to manage it amidst supply chain issues and high inflation, Bloomberg reported. The assets of the company, as of April 2022, stood at $2.3 billion against the debt of $3.7 billion.Also Read - Too Botox To Handle: Saudi Arabia Disqualifies 40 Camels For Using Facelifts at Beauty Contest!

The company is filing for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. This means the company can continue operations while it figures out a way to repay its creditors. According to the report, the company had a hard time dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the years, the sales of the company have declined as more and more brands entered the market.

Why is the company declaring bankruptcy?

The company has a total debt of $3.7 billion. This includes senior notes worth 6.25 per cent which is due in 2024. Apart from this, there are 10 loans worth $2.6 billion maturing till 2025. However, the company's assets are far less, valued at around $2.3 billion.

Revlon Inc- All you need to know

The brand was started in 1932 as the world was coming out of the Great Depression. It started by selling nail polish and later added lipsticks to its collection. In 1955, it was launched internationally and currently operates in around 150 countries. The company went public in 1996. In 2016, it hired Gal Gadot as its brand ambassador. The bankruptcy of the brand would come as a shock to many as the brand became a household name in India, especially in the last 2-3 decades.