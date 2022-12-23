Rice Used For Industrial Purposes and Not Used For Human Consumption To Attract 5% GST Soon

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Authority for Advanced Rulings (AAR) on Friday said the rejected or damaged paddy seeds that are unfit for human consumption will attract a 5 per cent GST. The decision of the AAR indicates that rice that are used for any purpose other than human consumption would not be exempt from goods and services tax (GST).

The AAR also added that the rejected paddy seeds that are not fit for human consumption will merit classification under Chapter heading 100610, which attracts five per cent GST.

The move from the AAR comes after Shraddha Traders, which runs a rice mill, sought clarity on the classification and applicability of GST on the sale of rejected paddy seed, which are unfit for human consumption but could be used for industrial purposes like cattle feed production and manure production, among others.

It should be noted that the tax rates under the GST regime are generally based on the classification under the harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN).

The GST Council which met last week has decided to reduce tax rates on the husk of pulses, including chilka and concentrates, to nil, and on ethyl alcohol to 5 per cent. Apart from this, the GST rate has not been increased on any item during the Council’s 48th meeting.

During the GST Council meet, it was also clarified that Rab (rab-salawat) and fryums that are manufactured using the process of extrusion attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent each.