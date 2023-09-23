Home

Ride-Hailing Service inDrive To Add Electric Vehicles To Fleet

New Delhi: California-based ride-hailing service provider inDrive will start registering electric vehicles (EV) on its platform in the metropolis soon, an official of the company said on Saturday. InDrive has already started this registration in Delhi where 100-odd driver-partners have already associated with it, Mohan Pradhan, business development manager, India and Bangladesh, inDrive said.

He said that inDrive started operations in India in 2018 and is available across 12 cities in the country including Kolkata. “We have started taking registrations for EVs in Delhi and 100 driver-partners have been already associated. We will also start taking registrations for EVs in Kolkata and other cities shortly”, he said.

Pradhan said nearly 10,000 rides in Kolkata are done on a daily basis, adding that the number is approximately 50,000 in other parts of India where it currently operates.

He said unlike other ride-hailing service providers available now, inDrive charges the lowest commission per rise from the driver-partners and gives the freedom to the driver and passenger to decide on the tariff. InDrive will shortly start discussions with the insurance companies to provide cover both to the drivers and passengers during rides.

