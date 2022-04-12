Adani Green Share Price | New Delhi: Adani Green, Adani Group’s renewable energy company, became the 10th most valued company in the world on Monday. As a result, Gautam Adani rose to become the richest Asian billionaire ever. According to Forbes, his wealth has topped $100 billion. He is currently the world’s sixth-richest person. On Tuesday, Adani Green share price was Rs 2,919, 10 per cent higher than Monday, as of 9:30 AM.Also Read - Global Stocks Sink Due To Rise In Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions

On Monday alone, Adani Green share price rose 16.25 per cent to close at Rs 2,701 per share. According to Mint, Adani Green Energy's market valuation on Monday was Rs 4,22,526.28 crore, the 10th highest in India. It is the only-Sensex company to enter the top 10-club. Earlier, the spot was held by Bharti Airtel.

In the last one alone, Adani Green has turned multibagger by returning 157 per cent since April 12. The Adani Green Share Price was Rs 1,085 on April 12, according to Mint. In the Covid-19 pandemic, Adani earned more money than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, according to Hurun India. Currently, he is the only Indian to increase their wealth to above $100 billion, ever.

The shares also surged on the news of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) planning to invest $2 billion in three Adani companies of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission (ATL) and Adani Enterprises (AEL).