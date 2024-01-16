Home

Business

Rights Equity Shares: Adroit Infotech Fixes Record Date | Check Key Details Here

Rights Equity Shares: Adroit Infotech Fixes Record Date | Check Key Details Here

A rights issue is announced when a company needs capital to pay off debt, purchase equipments, expand its operating and more.

Union Budget 2024 Expected To Fuel Indian Stock Market Growth

Share Market News: Adroit Infotech, a specialist SAP consulting firm, has declared the record date for its rights issue. As per a filing with the exchange, the company obtained in-principle approval for rights issues from both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited last year. In May of the same year, the company’s board sanctioned a rights issue, with an approved amount not exceeding Rs 49.00 crores, in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.

Trending Now

The right issue committee has fixed January 19 as the record date. The record date helps the company to determine the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the rights equity shares. The rights issue will open on February 7 and close on February 16.

You may like to read

A rights issue serves as a method for a company to generate capital from the market by issuing additional shares to its current shareholders. Upon announcing a rights issue, the company provides existing shareholders with the opportunity to purchase additional shares directly from the company at a discounted rate.

A rights issue is announced when a company needs capital to pay off debt, purchase equipments, expand its operating and more.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.