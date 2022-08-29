RIL AGM 2022: Speaking at Reliance’s 45th annual general meeting, Isha Ambani, director, of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd announced WhatsApp’s global first shopping partnership with JioMart. The e-commerce company is currently available in the suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. However, the service is expected to be rolled out in rest of the country soon.Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Reliance Jio Likely To Launch 5G Plans | Things To Expect From Today’s Event

"JioMart and WhatsApp partnership will aid growth. JioMart-WhatsApp users can use WhatsApp pay, cash on delivery and other payment methods", said Isha Ambani.

HOW TO ORDER GROCERIES ON JIOMART VIA WHATSAPP

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp. To order from JioMart, one simply need to add JioMart’s WhatsApp number 88500 08000 on their phones, and then JioMart will send a link to the user’s Whatsapp chat window which is valid for 30 minutes. By clicking on the link, the user will be directed to a new page where he/she has to fill his address and phone number. After filling out the necessary information, JioMart would show the customer a catalogue of all the available items. Once placed, the order will be relayed to the local kirana store, along with the details of the customer. Orders placed by 7pm everyday will be available for pick up at the nearest JioMart Kirana within next 2 days. The customer on the other end, would receive the name of the kirana store to which the order has been dispatched, receiving the notification with the order and the kirana/JioMart store details on his number.

MUKESH AMBANI ON JIO-WHATSAPP PARTNERSHIP

MUKESH AMBANI ON JIO-WHATSAPP PARTNERSHIP

In a press statement, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said,"Our vision is to propel India as the world's leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."