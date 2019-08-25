Tirupati: A sum of Rs 1.11 crore was offered to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Sunday, a temple official said.

The offering to the famous hill shrine at Tirumala was made to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanom (TTD) Trust to help the poor suffering from life-threatening ailments, the official said.

RIL executive director PMS Prasad representing the company handed over a demand draft for the sum to TTD joint executive officer after offering prayers at the shrine, a source in the TTD told PTI.

The donation would be used to provide free medical facilities at the temple-run super speciality hospital here for those with life-threatening diseases, he said.

RIL had in September last donated Rs 1.11 crore for the same cause.