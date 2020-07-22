New Delhi: Saying that India is a land of abundant opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited US companies to invest in India’s healthcare, infrastructure, defence, energy, farm and insurance sectors. Also Read - 'Open Minds, Open Markets': 6 Sectors Where PM Modi Invites US For Global Investment in India

While delivering the keynote address, PM Modi said his country offers openness, opportunities and options for global investments.

"Today, there is global optimism towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options. Let me elaborate. India celebrates openness in people and in governance," PM Modi said.

He further added that the US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past and now it is the right time for partnership to play role in helping world bounce back after the pandemic.

Saying that the rise of India means rise in trade opportunities, PM Modi said India and US are natural partners.

He also went on to say that coronavirus pandemic has showed the importance of economic resilience, which can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities.

“India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users,” he said.

During his address, PM Modi also highlighted that his country has attracted foreign investment of over USD 20 bn during the coronavirus time.

“We’re reaching record highs in FDI every year. Each year is significantly higher than the earlier one. The FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were USD 74 billion. This is an increase of 20% from the year before that. India attracted over USD 20 billion foreign investment between April and July,” he said.

Saying that the world is in need for a better future, he said all have to collectively give a shape to the future. “I firmly believe that our approach to future must primarily be a more human-centric one,” he added.

Talking about the Central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, PM Modi said India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, India await your partnership, he said.

The virtual summit was being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.

The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.